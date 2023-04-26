GRANGEVILLE — “What sets us apart? Where can we make improvements?” Syringa Clinics director Michelle Schaeffer questioned at the March 28 hospital board meeting.
Schaeffer offered a brief clinics overview during a department presentation for trustees.
“Patient satisfaction scores scream at us — our patients like what we offer, but they want more,” she said.
She explained that challenges include finding enough providers for the volume of patients, and being as efficient as possible to allow for quick callbacks; low wait time; and getting in with specific providers as requested.
The Syringa Primary Care Clinic in Grangeville opened in 2006, while the Kooskia Clinic had already opened its doors in 1998. Elk City Clinic ran from 1995-2005, then Syringa services were resumed in 2018 (St. Mary’s Health and Syringa now alternate providers at the clinic). Syringa’s Riggins Clinic was open from 1995-2005.
In 2006, Grangeville’s clinic started with one family practice provider, obstetrics and gastrointestinal screening. Now, the clinic includes four physicians and four advanced practice professionals; obstetrics with cesarean and V-BAC deliveries; general surgery and a surgical weight loss program; gastrointestinal services, diagnostics and treatment; Veterans’ Choice services; substance disorder treatment; 340b prescription discount pharmacy program for patients; family planning services; flight physicals for pilots; adolescent psychiatry; and adult psychiatry and behavioral health services.
“Where do we want to go from here?” Schaeffer asked. Ideas for expansions and improvements include resuming services in Riggins, a scribe program, complementary medicine, support and learning groups, apprenticeship programs, transitional care management, and expanding ancillary care services.
Trustee Leta Strauss thanked Schaeffer for the unique presentation.
“I like this — it makes us think,” she said, asking, “Where do we want to be five years from now? It’s important to have a long-term view.”
