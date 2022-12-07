GRANGEVILLE — People are taking notice of Syringa physician Dr. Barry Smith.
Smith was chosen by Idaho Rural Health Association as an Idaho Rural Health Hero and awarded the honor at a meeting and awards reception Nov. 17 in Boise.
The Idaho Rural Health Association (IRHA) honors and gives a personal voice to rural people, providers, advocates, and communities across Idaho. Nominations for the annual Rural Health Heroes Award point to shining examples of service and dedication to the people who call rural Idaho home. Smith was among 16 honored across the state of Idaho.
IRHA contends that rural communities are wonderful places to live and work; rural Idaho’s health professionals, hospitals and clinics are dedicated to delivering high quality and innovative care to the underserved; and collaboration is crucial to address the barriers and disparities that remain.
“We are very fortunate to have a surgeon of the caliber of Dr. Smith serving our community. His training, skill, and commitment to this area will make a significant positive impact on the health and well-being of our rural community,” said Syringa CEO Abner King.
“I feel very fortunate to live in an area where I can contribute to the overall health and well-being of a rural community,” Dr. Smith stated.
At the height of his career, Smith chose to bring his training and talent to a small critical access hospital in Grangeville. He has not only brought a high standard of general surgical care to Syringa Hospital, but after a fellowship in bariatric surgery, is also helping to combat the health risks of obesity through education and intervention.
Born and raised in Twin Falls, he attended medical school in Phoenix, completed his general surgery residency in Philadelphia, and served as a general surgeon at the US Naval Hospital in Guam—and later at several Idaho facilities. He and his wife live in White Bird and operate a small outfitting business. They enjoy boating, fishing and all outdoor activities, as well as spending time with their three dogs.
