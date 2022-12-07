Dr. Barry Smith photo

GRANGEVILLE — People are taking notice of Syringa physician Dr. Barry Smith.

Smith was chosen by Idaho Rural Health Association as an Idaho Rural Health Hero and awarded the honor at a meeting and awards reception Nov. 17 in Boise.

