GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) recently updated its outdoor wayfinding signs, directing emergency foot traffic to the main entrance. The project has been in the making since the latest remodel when the emergency entrance was established as an ambulance only entrance.
SHC continues to request all patients, including those needing emergency care, to enter the hospital through the main entrance all times of day. This will ensure the quickest measures are taken to assist patients and visitors. Syringa’s front entrance drop off area is spacious and safe from Main Street traffic, as well as clear of ice thanks to the heated sidewalk.
The new signage is meant to remind patients that the old emergency entrance is to be used by ambulances only. Controlling access to the ambulance entrance is critical to ensure the safety and privacy of all patients, preventing patients and visitors from walking into the middle of an infectious patient, as well as giving privacy to those coming in by ambulance, especially critical patients.
“In a multi-patient incident, the emergency/radiology wing is hectic,” explained Bill Spencer, EMT director. “In those situations, the last thing we need is for a patient or visitor to unnecessarily enter that area.”
This project is part of Syringa’s continued efforts to utilize the space in the best, safest manner for both patients and staff.
