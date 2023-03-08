Tyler Walls in front of his T. Walls Plumbing van photo

Tyler Walls in front of his T. Walls Plumbing van.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KAMIAH — Need a plumber? There’s a new one in Kamiah. Tyler Walls, doing business as T. Walls Plumbing, Inc., is ready to respond to your service call. With 20-plus years of plumbing experience, he began his own business in Fergus Falls, Minn., in 2019, and now in Kamiah.

After visiting his dad, Craig, in the Woodland area for years, Walls and his family enjoyed the outdoor activities and lifestyle here. After Clearwater Valley Health Clinic in Orofino offered Tyler’s wife, Nikki, a nursing job last spring, they moved to the Beaverslide area near Kamiah.

