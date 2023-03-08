KAMIAH — Need a plumber? There’s a new one in Kamiah. Tyler Walls, doing business as T. Walls Plumbing, Inc., is ready to respond to your service call. With 20-plus years of plumbing experience, he began his own business in Fergus Falls, Minn., in 2019, and now in Kamiah.
After visiting his dad, Craig, in the Woodland area for years, Walls and his family enjoyed the outdoor activities and lifestyle here. After Clearwater Valley Health Clinic in Orofino offered Tyler’s wife, Nikki, a nursing job last spring, they moved to the Beaverslide area near Kamiah.
Walls said it took eight months to complete the tests required to be a licensed plumber in Idaho. (Minnesota and Idaho don’t have reciprocal licensing.) Although he wishes the process had moved more quickly, he appreciates that Idaho has solid standards for the plumbing profession.
“I am okay with having to prove I know what I’m doing,” he said. In addition to his Idaho journeyman plumber’s license, he said the business is bonded and insured.
Walls offers a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services, from leaky faucets to new construction projects. Anything inside a house with water or a drain involves plumbing, he said. With some local plumbers working on new home construction, he sees an opportunity to focus more on smaller projects.
Walls said that he and his family are enjoying the Kamiah community. Thirteen-year-old Kaelyn and 9-year-old Kolton attend Kamiah schools and participate in sports.
“The kids love it here,” Walls said. “We could not have asked for a smoother transition.”
