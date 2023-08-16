Dr. Duffy and Dr. Brown photo

(Right) Dr. Mike Duffy, who has a practice in Twin falls, has been at Syringa since May seeing patients in preparation for Dr. Brown’s arrival. He is seen here welcoming Dr. Brown (left) and will begin transitioning patients who have chosen Dr. Brown.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Patrons of Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be even better-served beginning now as a new care provider has joined the team.

MD Taylor Brown is currently accepting new patients at the Syringa Primary Clinic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.