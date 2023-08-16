GRANGEVILLE — Patrons of Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be even better-served beginning now as a new care provider has joined the team.
MD Taylor Brown is currently accepting new patients at the Syringa Primary Clinic.
“I joke that I wasn’t born and raised in Idaho, but I got here as quickly as I could. But it’s true,” smiled Brown.
Born in Provo, Utah, and raised in Orem, he attended Brigham Young University and served a two-year mission to Chile with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“It was a good experience and I now speak Spanish fluently,” he said.
He returned to BYU where he graduated summa cum laude and went on to earn his medical degree at Texas Tech University on the accelerated track program.
“I had originally thought I might like to be a college professor like my dad,” Brown said. “But I felt a pull toward rural America, and being a doctor fit that longing to serve and help.”
In his undergrad years, he shadowed a rural doctor, and it solidified his desire to be in an underserved, rural area.
Brown is married to his high school sweetheart, Jessie, who also served a mission and then studied early education at BYU. She is currently a stay-at-home mom to Ellie, 7; Brian, 5; Macie, 3; and Jace, 1.
Brown will practice general family medicine, with obstetrics including c-sections. In addition to seeing a full panel of patients in the clinic, he will also see patients in the hospital and cover the emergency room on a rotating basis.
“I look forward to treating generations of people, from zero on up to 100-plus,” he said.
Through church involvement and meeting coworkers and others in town, Brown said he and his family have met and made friends.
“And our daughter is well-acquainted with JJ the Ace Home Center cat,” he laughed. “She didn’t want to go to the hardware store with me until we moved here, but she sure does now.”
In their spare time, the family enjoys being outside, riding bikes, swimming, hiking and most recently, fishing. They also look forward to winter with snowboarding, skiing and hopefully learning to snowmobile. He also enjoys off-roading in his Jeep.
“I wanted for us to live in a maximum one-stoplight town — and we are,” Brown grinned. “I’m really grateful to be here and look forward to the many years to come here in Grangeville.”
If you would like to make an appointment with Brown at the Syringa Primary Clinic, call 208-983-8590.
