GRANGEVILLE – “I met with Jennifer Heimgartner from Valley Medical Center regarding telehealth services,” reported Syringa Director of Clinic Operations Michelle Schaeffer at the Sept. 22 board meeting. “They are interested in providing services, and would like to start with dermatology.”
Schaeffer explained Syringa would provide space, videoconferencing and someone to greet the patient.
“The hope is we can expand into other telehealth specialties as they become available,” she said.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported the nursing floor has installed new temporary walls to service COVID-19 patients and dedicated equipment is being assigned for COVID-19 isolations.
“Radiology has also received new equipment to better serve COVID-19 patients, We purchased a Trophon ultrasound probe cleaning device that delivers protection for patients, staff and the environment to reduce the risk of cross-infection in our facility,” Fortin said. “We’re also in the process of upgrading our existing X-ray equipment to improve the speed of studies, decrease amounts of radiation to patients and also decrease chances of cross-contamination.”
Marketing and community relations coordinator Dana Greig reported Syringa went live with an updated website Sept. 15. Check it out at www.syringahospital.org.
Director of facilities Bill Spencer said he and his crew have been busy preparing to install a new autoclave. During installation, arrangements had been made to sterilize instruments at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Under EMS, Spencer said, in cooperation with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, they installed a new call system, “Active 911.”
“It appears it will be a great tool for us, as it provides written information on the call, address, and even a pinned map for travel to the incident, including mile markers,” he explained. “This works off a phone app.”
Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $51,076, or 3 percent of gross charges in August. Kootenai Health Management services agreement fees were $20,070.
All financial and report information is available for public viewing. A Syringa Thrift Store report was not included in the month’s information packet.
