GRANGEVILLE — Established in 2002 to provide Syringa Hospital & Clinics with a consistent source of funding, the Syringa Hospital Thrift Store continues its mission to help the hospital improve the health and wellness of the people in Idaho County.
In less than 20 years, the store has raised a net profit of $715,388. Even after being closed for three months due to COVID-19, the store was still able to raise $75,388 this past year alone.
Staffed mostly by volunteers, the Syringa Thrift Store is a source of high quality, gently used merchandise and affordable prices. The store is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The volunteers have been relentless in their efforts this past year to keep safe yet still come into the store and ensure it is ready for each day we are open,” said Kristi Brooks, SHC Foundation Director and thrift store manager. “The dedication they demonstrate daily, weekly, monthly is like no other I have ever seen. It is hard work and 95 percent of the volunteers are older than the age of 70. Our oldest volunteer is 93.”
Brooks states the success of the store should be attributed to the volunteers who pour hours of care into the donations received, adding, “They are amazing!”
Brooks would also like to acknowledge three part-time employees who support and work with all the volunteers: Susan Green, Leslie Warden and Betty Nafziger ensure the volunteers get the help they need while working in the store.
Happy National Volunteer Week to these current volunteers: Chris Agee, Linda Arnzen, Tammy Barclay, Sherry Bierhaus, Powell Brooks, Norma Bruegeman, Anne Carlson, Kathy Carpenter, Bettie Cox, Rosella DeHaas, Tammy Drew, Helen Egland, Yvonne Falk, Louise Hawker, Ranee King, Sue Kurruk, Shirley Lane, Sandra Lewis, Sally Nolan, Molly Olson, Josephine Schacher, Althea Schuerman, Marilyn Smith, Shirley Solberg, Judy Wayenburg and Sydney Yuncevich.
