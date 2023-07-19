GRANGEVILLE — Shelley Clark opened her business, The Beauté Chalet, at the end of March. Clark moved to Grangeville in November of 2022 from Lewiston, where she had lived for 41 years.
Clark worked as a cosmetologist for 20 years, but eventually, she felt burned out and moved on. After that, she worked for JC Penny’s salon, but wasn’t making much money, so she decided she wanted to add something to the side.
She took training and became four times certified in lash extensions, opening her lash studio in Lewiston, which she ran for six years before moving to Grangeville. In 2019 she trained with Prive Academy to learn fibroblast skin tightening, a procedure which helps diminish wrinkles. Before moving here, Clark also took InLei’s training for lash lifts and the InLei brow bomber lamination course. She also does facial waxing and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.
Clark commented that her favorite part of her job is the relational aspect, building clientele and making friends.
“I really enjoy this business of helping women feel confident and beautiful,” Clark shared.
She added that this business doesn’t feel like a job; it feels like playing dress-up with her friends. With this approach she tries to make her clients’ visits as enjoyable as she can.
“I’ve always wanted to make sure that I can do as much pampering as possible and make my clients comfortable,” she added, “I love the friendships I’ve built through the years.”
Stop by 158 E Main Street Suite 4, or call or text Clark at 208-791-6722.
