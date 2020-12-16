GRANGEVILLE — After 21 years, The Gallery’s kitchen, 107 West North Street, “The Gallery Bistro,” will close its doors for lunch — at least for now.
“COVID definitely helped contribute to this,” owner Sue Kutner said. “But it’s also my age and the fact I’ve been doing it so long.”
The last lunch day is Dec. 18.
It was 34 years ago that Kutner worked for Bob and Judy Williams at what was then “Tel 5.”
“Within about a year, they were ready to sell, and we took over,” Kutner said of herself and her husband, Jeff.
What was mostly an office and art supplies store later changed its name to The Gallery and morphed into selling gift and specialty items and providing a lot of artwork and photography matting and framing services.
“It was in 1999 when Ermalee Green told me she wanted to have her and Roy’s 50th wedding anniversary party here,” Kutner recalled. Some remodeling wasn’t completely finished; however, they hosted a successful party and thus began a long tradition of The Gallery holding parties and celebrations of every kind.
Kutner had done some catering prior to this and said she always enjoyed cooking.
“I remember cooking with my aunt when I was a little girl and I always loved it,” she said.
Opening the kitchen at The Gallery in 1999 allowed for the business to become a restaurant, meeting space and 20-plus years of organizing, cooking and serving for and throwing birthday parties, anniversary dinners, reunions, retirement events and more.
“We’ve even had three weddings right here,” Kutner smiled.
With The Gallery for nearly all the past 20 years has been cook Nancy Moser.
“Sue had heard I liked to cook and try new recipes and seasonings, and asked if I wanted a job,” said Moser.
The duo, along with other helps along the way, including Teri Wassmuth, who worked at The Gallery for 12 years (and now has her own nail salon, Polish’d, within the building), and current employee, Chivana Young, who has been there seven years, have built the business. This includes off-site catering all over the county, region, and as far away as Boise and Seattle.
“We’ve had our times in the kitchen,” laughed Moser. “We’re like old married couples.”
“I’m definitely not a cook, but I’ve been a barista for 15 years and can serve,” Young added.
They recalled feeding many firefighters, travelers, celebrities and locals throughout the years, as well as hosting and catering many events.
“[Local band] Vintage Youth started here, and Larry Ramos [The Association] played here, as well as the Idaho County Orchestra and many other people and groups,” Kutner recalled.
She said many good times have been had, friends made from all over the world, and “we’ve never had a fight here.”
“And we’re the only kitchen anywhere around that doesn’t use a deep-fat fryer,” Moser smiled proudly.
From Grangeville Arts Sushi Night, Ryan Welborn being commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps, and Syringa Thrift Store volunteer dinners to Grangeville Community Foundation award events and ARF fund-raisers, to Guest Chef Night and Special Olympics dinners, The Gallery has been home to a plethora of celebrations.
“With COVID, we just couldn’t count on serving a specific number of people, and, for the first time ever, I was throwing away food,” Kutner said. “It’s been impossible to plan, and I cannot stand that waste.”
This season she has also lost party revenue as most events have been canceled.
“And I want to be safe, of course. Everyone needs to wear a mask to shop, when they enter,” she said. “It’s just the world we live in now.”
Although The Gallery will not offer off-site catering any longer, Kutner will probably continue to cater small parties and offer some special occasion dinner event nights in the future, as well as continue the tradition of Pad Thai soup on Fridays.
“I’m keeping up my food handler and other certifications on everything – because who knows what the future holds?” she shrugged. She will also keep her beer and wine license.
She said she would love to see The Gallery’s certified kitchen leased to someone with an interest in offering food service to the area.
“It’s a great place, and for the right person, it would be perfect,” she said. “We’re just in the middle of crazy, unpredictable times.”
In the meantime, The Gallery will remain open Tuesday through Friday and will continue to sell gifts and specialty items in the shop.
“I’ll also be adding more, and taking in some items locally,” she said, including Laurie Rockwell’s handmade Wylde Hare merchandise.
Custom matting and framing will also be continued to be offered.
“Any anyone who is interested in the space for a party, or in using or leasing the kitchen, can call and talk to me,” she said. Meeting space in the back room will also continue to be available; call to schedule.
Kutner, Moser and Young agreed the people they have served throughout the years have been more than customers.
“You get intertwined in their personal lives,” Moser said.
“They become family,” Kutner emphasized.
Young added that a large part of The Gallery’s charm has been that “Sue is so easy to work for.”
“I’m definitely not a boss type of boss,” she laughed. “We all work together and do our jobs, and have a lot of fun in the process, even in stressful times.”
“We’ve seen a lot of each other throughout the years,” smiled Moser.
Kutner’s husband, owner of Alpine Motors, has his business housed underneath The Gallery; however, he is now semi-retired, she said.
The Kutners have two sons who live with their families out of state, and have four grandchildren, ages 1 to 12.
“I’ve had such a good staff, I’ve been able to step away and visit them – before COVID,” Kutner said “That’s the plan again someday.”
She credited her husband for always stepping in and helping as needed, from serving and tending bar to cleaning tables and vacuuming (“And he always provides comic relief,” Moser laughed), and the trio also agreed the community has been amazing.”
“There have been times I was slammed, and I asked a customer – a friend who was just eating here – to step in and help clear tables,” Young said. “We have built great relationships along the way and I appreciate all of our customers, friends and family.”
To reach Kutner, call The Gallery at 208-983-2595, or stop by 107 W. North Street, Grangeville (next to Camas Lanes Bowling Alley).
