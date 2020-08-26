GRANGEVILLE – Seeing the need for more restaurant options and armed with a talent for barbecued ribs, The Rib Guy and Gal opened their doors to the community of Grangeville. Located off of U.S. Highway 95, the infamous yellow building offers a variety of meals.
After moving from southeastern Missouri to Idaho in 1996 with his family, Tim Campbell owned a convenience store for several years in Cottonwood before deciding to switch to the restaurant business.
Being Southern, barbecue is in his blood, he laughed, and said, “We southerners come out of the womb with a rib in our hand. It was natural for us, so I sold the store and we made our move into the food industry.”
In the following years co-owners Tim and Yana Campbell started The Rib Guy and Gal as a food trailer, traveling with rodeos, fairs, and doing catering.
After seeing the popularity and good reviews for their food, Campbell said the next step was to move into a brick and mortar building. Now the family-owned business is located off Highway 95 in Grangeville. Campbell decided this was the place to stay based on the location and services available.
“It’s the county seat for Idaho County, lots of people are traveling through, and the area is growing,” he said. “It just seemed like the perfect recipe for a place to be.”
At The Rib Guy and Gal, you can expect to find a family-friendly full service restaurant with seating for 100 people. Other services at the business include a saloon with 25 craft beers, a wine selection and mixed drinks, and a drive-thru window for barbeque on the go. Facilities at their new location also offer plenty of parking space. Campbell said extra care was taken with the design of the building:”
“We wanted the inside of the building to have a ranch decor to match the surrounding area,” he said.
Some changes have been made as the building opened and recent events transpired.
Campbell said, “At the start we only had half of the building open and seating for 45 people, then last Christmas Eve we expanded and opened up the saloon…. Unfortunately, COVID started soon after.” However, the restrictions didn’t affect the family-owned and operated business much, and even allowed The Rib Guy and Gal to expand their service options.
“We had been thinking about doing it earlier, but it allowed us to open up a drive-thru window and make it fully operational,” he said. “Now we are one of two drive-thrus for miles around, and it makes our business all the more unique.”
“Now we’re serving prime rib out the windows,” Campbell laughed, “And we’ve got plans to do more renovations to the outside of the building in the future.” As business continued to grow, he said the menu has expanded to include shrimp and catfish. “Now we’ll focus on dressing up the property and making everything look nice.”
You can find The Rib Guy and Gal at 45 Highway 95 N. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information: 208-983-7427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.