GRANGEVILLE — “The thrift store keeps on rockin’,” Syringa Hospital Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks said at the May 24 board meeting.
She reported she is not sure how the thrift store will deal with the new CDC guidelines, but, “It is highly likely we will not require masks,” beginning June 1.
She said Bill Spencer and Gus Hoene installed new outdoor lights on the store.
“They are only 50 watts and are nice and bright without distracting drivers on the highway,” she said. A 4-yard lockable dumpster was also installed and will be emptied three days a week.
The Hospice Just for the Hill of It Bike Challenge is set for June 5. The foundation is selling raffle tickets for a Polaris RZR, as well.
In other news, Spencer reported the ambulance had more than 60 calls last month.
“We are struggling with staff due to medical issues, and having trouble filling shifts,” he said. “Interfacility transfers are getting harder to find staff to allow us to make the calls. State licensure requires we prioritize 911 service over transfer.”
On another note, he said there were a couple of interesting calls that included Dr. Griffis with an ATV crash and again crossing the South Fork River on a catamaran to rescue lost hikers after dark.
“It was a couple of late nights for those involved, and I thank everyone for their dedication,” he said.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin said there has been an uptick in COVID-19 admissions.
“The good news is that most of these patients are here for short periods, recover quickly and return home,” she said.
She also reported two new RNs have been hired.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $18,911, or .86 percent of gross charges. Kootenai Health management fees for the previous month were $20,070.
For the Paycheck Protection Program, Watson reported, “We received $1,826,096 on April 30, 2020. This was set up as a short-term loan. The loan forgiveness application was submitted and is now approved.”
CEO Abner King reported that, as of May 13, Syringa has administered 2,063 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Idaho County, 3,419 people have received the vaccination for a county rate of 24.7 percent.
King also said he discussed with Kootenai’s Jeremy Evans branding with St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley health. He said he also discussed the auditing of Syringa’s 340B [pharmacy] program. He was scheduled to meet with Kootenai Health (KH) legal counsel May 24, along with Evans and Lenne Bonner, SM/CV CEO, to discuss how KH can best facilitate collaboration between SM/CV and Syringa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.