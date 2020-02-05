About once a week, a customer asks me for advice on some new security problem or other. It could be about an information breach, credit card fraud, malware, or an e-mail scam. Or, it could just be a question about the ever-more annoying passwords required by online vendors.
Call it a side effect of our convenient electronic age. It’s never been so simple to pay an anonymous stranger hundreds of miles away for goods and services delivered right where you are.
Unfortunately, convenience also provides opportunity for the seedier element of our online world - and it’s never been a more opportune time.
So how does the savvy consumer maintain the balance between security and convenience? Here are a few tips from the pros that should keep you more secure and less frustrated.
1. Passwords
Never use the same password twice, use a password manager, such as lastpass. In a pinch, a small notebook will do as well. Just remember not to lose it! It’s ok to give a trusted website (such as gmail) your phone number for extra security.
2. Credit / Debit Cards
Use a separate low-limit credit or debit card for online and debit purchases. That way, should a criminal get your card information, they can’t access funds in your main account. Check your statements diligently every month, often scammers only withdraw a few dollars at a time to avoid detection. Be wary of public ATMs and unstaffed card readers. Physically check if the reader is tight and secure. If it feels spongy or loose, don’t use it -- report it to an employee so they can investigate.
3. E-mail
If you receive an office document via e-mail, talk to the sender (in person or on the phone) and make sure they actually sent it. If you can’t confirm who sent it, don’t open it. Cyber criminals will often pretend to be a high-ranking company member to fool employees into opening infected documents. Use separate e-mail accounts for personal and shopping; this helps reduce unwanted spam in your personal inbox.
4. General Tips
It’s important to keep your computer regularly updated; just be sure to set a regular update schedule so they don’t install when you’re trying to use it. Always have your important personal data (such as pictures and documents), backed up to an external provider. OneDrive and iCloud are great default options already built into computers these days.
Most importantly, remember it’s always ok to ask for help. Most technicians are glad to get away from work for a few minutes to give advice.
