GRANGEVILLE — A decade ago, Ericka Troberg couldn’t have predicted she’d be a small business owner in Grangeville, Idaho. And yet, the pieces fell together perfectly, and here she is.
In May, Troberg purchased Inland Title from Troy and Mary Shores. Now, she is settling into the business and her life in a small, rural, Idaho town.
“I’m used to the small-town life, and it’s what I love,” she smiled.
Troberg was born in Port Angeles, Wash., and raised in Forks, Wash., population 3,828, a small logging community. Her dad was a forester and her mom a teacher. She met her husband, Bjorn, while firefighting.
She attended college at Montana State University where she studied fish and wildlife and ecology. Bjorn was a part of the Musselshell Helitack Crew in Idaho and now part of the Grangeville Helitack Crew. They moved to Idaho in 2016.
“I worked in banking, then later at Idaho County Title,” she said. She moved over to Inland Title and spent a lot of time researching and examining titles, and fell in love with the business.
“I love the history and genealogy,” she said.
When the Shores decided to sell, Troberg and her husband felt the business and the timing were both right.
Inland Title and Escrow was founded in the early 1900’s and serves all of Idaho County. Customers include a mix of lenders, property owners and purchasers, and realtors.
“I look forward to not only serving people through this business, but also becoming involved in the community,” Troberg emphasized.
She and Bjorn and their two children, Garrett, 6, and Ellie, 4, enjoy all things outdoors, from camping and hiking to fishing and exploring national parks. They are also Seahawks fans, and she is also a University of Washington Huskies fan.
“I’m an animal lover, so I hope to get more involved with local animal groups, such as Animal Rescue Foundation, to help build a regional animal shelter,” she said.
Troberg said she appreciates all Inland’s customers and their patience as she completely learns the business.
“I am grateful for the kindness and patience,” she emphasized.
Inland Title is located at 524 W. Main Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 208-983-0150.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.