GRANGEVILLE — Earl and Emily Musick of United Country | Musick and Sons Auction and Real Estate Services in Grangeville were nominated for the Stand Out Award at United Country Real Estate’s company convention earlier this month in Destin, Fla. Earl and Emily were given this award for their utilization of all company marketing resources to help their company dramatically grow. Their hard work and collaboration with United Country’s resources have been reflected in the rate at which their business is expanding. Stay tuned for the exciting things they have coming up for 2022.
