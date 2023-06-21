COTTONWOOD — After raising two children, having a successful career in banking, and spending two decades in ranching, Misty Johnson, of Cottonwood, is ready to assist others in achieving their real estate dreams.
Born and raised in rural Eastern Oregon, Johnson said she has always had a deep love for the outdoors. Her journey first led her to Idaho County in 1991, where she spent the summer around Fish Creek Campground exploring the backcountry with her dad, horses, and a three-wheeler. Coming to the town of Grangeville only twice for supplies that summer, she said she knew Idaho County is where she wanted to live.
In 1996, following high school graduation, she moved to Riggins, with a seasonal job secured as a horseback and whitewater rafting guide for Salmon River Challenge. Once the summer guiding ended, she worked as a licensed packer and camp cook for Dixie Outfitters in Dixie for two seasons.
Throughout the years, Johnson guided for a few different outfitters, including Wapiti River Guides and Holiday River Expeditions, where she obtained her lead boatman license on most of the Salmon River, from Corn Creek to Heller Bar. Her enthusiasm for Idaho County’s mesmerizing backcountry landscapes earned her a reputation as a knowledgeable and enthusiastic guide, packer, and camp cook.
In 1998, Johnson launched a new chapter in her professional life when she joined US Bank. Starting as a teller, she ascended the corporate ladder to become a loan officer and then a branch manager. Her dedication to excellence in customer service throughout her tenure earned her significant respect within the industry.
In 2001, she married a fourth-generation Idaho County Rancher, Doug Johnson. Together, they now own and manage a ranch, complete with a small cattle feedlot, pasture and farm ground. Her experience in ranching, coupled with her profound appreciation for Idaho’s natural beauty and potential, has paved the way for her next venture in real estate.
Johnson revels in an array of outdoor actvities, from working cattle, gardening, horseback riding, whitewater rafting, and camping to outdoor cooking and discovering Idaho’s hidden gems. She and her husband are the proud parents of two children, Dean Johnson, a student-athlete playing football for the College of Idaho, and Molly Johnson, a student-athlete on the college rodeo team at University of Western Montana.
With both children now living their college dreams, the Johnsons are embracing their empty-nest stage. She is ready to leverage her years of experience and intimate knowledge of Idaho County to assist others in finding their dream homes and properties. With her diverse background, profound understanding of the region, and a passion for helping others, Johnson is poised to make a substantial impact in Idaho’s real estate sector.
“I am excited to use my skills and knowledge to guide people in their real estate journeys,” said Johnson.
“My love for this land and community motivates me to help others make Idaho County their home, just as I did all those years ago. I love where I live.”
As she embarks on this new phase of her life, Johnson stands as a testament to the power of resilience, a deep connection to one’s roots, and the willingness to embrace new adventures.
