COTTONWOOD — After raising two children, having a successful career in banking, and spending two decades in ranching, Misty Johnson, of Cottonwood, is ready to assist others in achieving their real estate dreams.

Born and raised in rural Eastern Oregon, Johnson said she has always had a deep love for the outdoors. Her journey first led her to Idaho County in 1991, where she spent the summer around Fish Creek Campground exploring the backcountry with her dad, horses, and a three-wheeler. Coming to the town of Grangeville only twice for supplies that summer, she said she knew Idaho County is where she wanted to live.

