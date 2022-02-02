KAMIAH — Upriver Youth Leadership Council in Kamiah recently listed its 2019-20 award recipients.
Due to public meeting restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UYLC appreciation dinner was again cancelled.
Award recipients include the following:
Religious Organization Partner of the Year: Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church; Education Partner of the Year: Kamiah Joint School District No. 304; Media Partner of the Year: Norma Staaf, Clearwater Progress; Law Enforcement Partner of the Year: Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; Business Donors of the Year: Pizza Factory, Jacobs Lumber, Ted’s Valley Auction, Cedar Creek Creations, Hogsback Deli and Ice Cream and Airbridge Broadband; Healthcare Partner of the Year: St. Mary’s Clinic; Youth Organization Partner of the Year: Dara Snyder, KHS HOSA Advisor; Civic Group Partner of the Year: Kamiah Education Foundation; Government Partner of the Year: Chief Bill Arsenault, Kamiah Fire and Rescue; Recovery Partner of the Year: Geri Goldsberry; Parent Volunteer of the Year: Carrie Wiley; UYLC Volunteer of the Year: Sandra Russo; Outstanding Youth Member of the Year: Daisy Bower; Distinguished Youth Leadership Awards: Mikal Brotnov, Jace Johnson and Jace Sams; and YAB Service Awards: Robert Whitney, Terren Acheson-Taylor, Eboney Usher, Tanley Snyder and Dorian Hix.
