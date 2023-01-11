GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce has a new face at its helm. Gregory Walther has recently stepped up as director after Dana Greig stepped down.
Although Walther has only been in Grangeville about a year, he said he knew he wanted to be involved in the chamber right away.
“I joined the chamber as soon as I got here,” he said.
Walther said he wanted to help grow his business, Gregory’s Computer Repair (GCR).
He was born and raised in Southern California and after graduating high school there and working a variety of jobs for many years, he decided he wanted more.
“I went to night school, while holding down a full-time job,” he said. Always having been interested in technology, he earned his degree in computer repair.
“In middle school, I had seen this huge computer system at my aunt’s work, and it intrigued me,” he said.
He started his own computer business, which he ran for 25 years before selling it. When he and his wife, Terri, and one of their two daughters felt it was time to leave California, they were drawn to Idaho, and eventually, Grangeville, for a better quality of life.
After joining the chamber in Grangeville, he was soon elected to the board of directors.
“I believe the chamber can be really helpful for local businesses,” he stated.
One of Walther’s main goals, he said, is to grow the chamber’s membership, which currently sits at about 100. He wants to assist chamber members to interact with and do business with one another, thus helping each individual business to flourish.
“I want my business to grow, and I want members’ businesses to grow through networking and referring one another,” he explained.
The chamber director job is 10 hours per week and includes keeping track of existing business/members and welcoming and setting up new ones, as well as scheduling volunteers to man the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center in the spring and summer. Aside from his chamber job and his computer business, Walther enjoys spending time hunting and fishing, with his family and his dogs, especially walking his Alaskan Malamute rescue dog.
Walther also hopes to help the chamber become more involved and present in community activities and perhaps sponsor some other events throughout the year.
“I like to keep busy, and I look forward to welcoming many new chamber members this year,” Walther said.
