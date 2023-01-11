Gregory Walther photo

Gregory Walther, owner of Gregory’s Computer Repair, is the new director of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce has a new face at its helm. Gregory Walther has recently stepped up as director after Dana Greig stepped down.

Although Walther has only been in Grangeville about a year, he said he knew he wanted to be involved in the chamber right away.

