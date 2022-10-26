BOISE — Gathering after a three-year pause during the height of COVID, Idaho Hospital Association members from across the state met recently to educate, encourage, and energize Idaho hospital leadership with renewed purpose and focus. Part of that meeting was to recognize the outstanding contributions of key individuals during the most challenging time in modern healthcare memory.
Syringa Hospital’s Betty Watson was among those honored.
“These award winners guided our healthcare systems — large and small — through the stress, the uncertainty, and the challenges of the pandemic,” said Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. “We cannot fathom the impact that the contributions these individuals made to keep the hospital doors open, their staff supported, their patients safe, and their communities resilient.”
Syringa Hospital and Clinics’ Watson received a 2022 Special Recognition of Retirement. Watson is retiring after 32 years as the hospital’s chief financial officer.
