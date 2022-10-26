BOISE — Gathering after a three-year pause during the height of COVID, Idaho Hospital Association members from across the state met recently to educate, encourage, and energize Idaho hospital leadership with renewed purpose and focus. Part of that meeting was to recognize the outstanding contributions of key individuals during the most challenging time in modern healthcare memory.

Syringa Hospital’s Betty Watson was among those honored.

