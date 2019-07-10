WHITE BIRD – Mac’s Bar is open for businesses – this time under the name “White Bird Bar and Grill.”
Christina Ferguson-Winkles is managing the bar; Gennelle Artz is her assistant and Artz’s daughter, Rachael, also works at the business.
“I have been able to help clean the bar and restaurant and get it ready to open back up for business,” Artz said. She said the business was left in disarray when it last closed, and she has had the opportunity to get it up to standards.
Artz said the bar was open during White Bird Days and did “very well.”
“There is an awesome, friendly staff; it’s clean, inviting and Christina is doing a wonderful job managing it,” she added.
Bob Fields has leased the business for a period of two years, and Artz said she hopes White Bird and the surrounding communities give the business a chance.
“We’re moving forward, and we want people to know we weren’t just open for White Bird Days – we are open,” she said. White Bird Bar and Grill is open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. (as long as there are customers) daily.
“We have a wonderful Bloody Mary and a green Frogger drink you just have to try,” she said.
They are working on getting the grill cleaned and the actual restaurant open; for now, they have appetizers such as barbecue pork, chips and salsa, bratwurst, pretzels and chips, and coffee and Danish. Happy hour is 2 to 4 p.m. daily, with $1 off drinks.
Because the backbar is a historical piece, there is no smoking inside.
“But we have a wonderful patio and outside area for those who wish to smoke,” she said.
Artz’s husband is a pilot who became familiar with the area when he would fly into Moose Creek. She has been in the area since 2016, and says she loves the area.
“I love the people and just love being here,” she said. Her husband’s aunt and uncle own the White Bird General Store.
Stop by the bar on White Bird’s Main Street or call 208-839-2626 for questions.
