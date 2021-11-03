GRANGEVILLE — Who’s up for a little white lightning? Nails, that is.
Kat Schofield has opened White Lightning Nail Salon at 126 East Main Street, Suite D.
“I’m happy to be back in Grangeville after a five-year stint in Boise,” Schofield smiled.
She grew up in California and originally moved to Grangeville in 2011. Her husband, Jesse Gabler, has extended family in the area.
“It’s good to be here around family and have that interaction,” Schofield said.
After life in the fast lane owning and managing nail salons in the Boise and Meridian areas, Schofield said she was ready to slow down a little.
“I wanted to be able to spend time with my family, and with our son, Castin,” she said. Castin is 4.
With Jesse working for Peter Bruzas Construction, Schofield is able to work Wednesday through Friday and one Saturday per month.
She attended cosmetology school and has been licensed for a decade. She does all types of nails including full sets, gel, acrylic, designs and artwork, glitter and rhinestones.
“I love all the artwork,” she said. “I can do custom or dealer’s choice.”
Schofield said she can work with color swatches or themes and can even custom mix colors for the perfect matches.
“I love doing bridal nails,” she smiled. “I’m up for whatever the customer wants, or I can help come up with a plan.”
When not working, the family enjoys anything outdoors, especially fishing.
“We’re just really glad to be back here in this area,” Schofield emphasized.
To make an appointment call 208-451-0002. Walk-ins accepted if schedule allows; appointments are preferred. Park in the back lot, located next to Inland Cellular.
