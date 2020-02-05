KAMIAH – Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests on U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, recently announced the beginning of a Winter Speaker Series at the visitor center this season. This program offers the public a chance to bring a sack lunch and sit down to enjoy presentations from speakers about Forest Service projects, local area history, and collaborative work between the agency and its partners.
The first presentation takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon PST/1 p.m. MST, at the visitor center. David Forestieri, Watershed Division Project Lead with the Powell Field Office of the Nez Perce Tribe Department of Fisheries Resource Management, will be discussing stream habitat restoration work that has been recently completed in the Upper Lochsa area. Specifically, Forestieri will share details about a creative project recently completed on Waw’aa’lamnime Creek.
For the most up to date information about happenings at Lolo Pass, call the visitor center at 208-942-3113 and follow them on Facebook at bit.ly/FB-LPVC. Lolo Pass Visitor Center is currently open 7:30 a.m.–4:15 p.m. (PST), Thursday through Monday.
