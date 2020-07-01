COTONWOOD – WolfTrack Brewery recently announced it has reopened at its 505 King Street, Cottonwood, location.
The brewery began operation in 2013 and closed to reorganize on Jan. 31, 2019. After renovating the building and restructuring the business to include not only Brew Master John Candalot’s craft beers, but also craft beers and ciders from throughout the region, domestic beers, and various non-alcoholic beverages. Initially the business was scheduled to reopen April 1st, in honor of Craft Beer Month; however, the COVID-19 virus outbreak and lockdown delayed the opening until June 1.
WolfTrack Brewing is open Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m.
“Our new interior creates a comfortable atmosphere perfect for enjoying a drink of your choice, whether you're visiting with old friends or making some new ones. Come leave some tracks at WolfTrack Brewing,” said WolfTrack media coordinator Mckenzie Candalot.
