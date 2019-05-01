GRANGEVILLE – Evie Lovetere has quite a following for an 11-almost-12-year-old.
Evie spends at least one day per week volunteering at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. And when she’s not there, she’s missed.
“Residents are always asking me when she’ll be in,” activities director Amy Farris said. “She has an energy, a way of lighting up the room when she’s here. It really means a lot to the residents and to the employees here.”
Evie’s mom, Samantha Lovetere, works in social services at GHR.
“I’m homeschooled, so I come with my mom and help,” Evie said.
Samantha said they use volunteering as “an important part” of their curriculum. Evie has two siblings who attend St. John Bosco (Summit) Academy in Cottonwood where the family lives.
During Holy Week prior to Easter, Evie said she did not have school, so she spent several days at GHR.
She could be found helping occupational therapist Teddy Rudder and a handful of residents in the kitchen where they chop, assemble and try recipes. She also helps wheel residents into the dining hall, calls Bingo, passes out food and drinks and whatever else needs done.
“We just filled a lot of plastic Easter eggs,” she smiled. This was in preparation for an egg hunt at GHR on Friday, April 19.
Farris said when she recently got stuck at home with the flu bug, she learned to appreciate Evie even more.
“She really stepped up and helped – If I’m not careful, I may be out of a job,” Farris laughed.
Evie said she likes the hands-on work with the residents and enjoys coming in to GHR. She especially likes to read and can be found reading to residents, as well.
In her spare time, she likes outdoor activities and is pretty handy with a slingshot.
“It’s good for her, for the social interaction with people,” Samantha said of her daughter. “It’s also good for the residents.”
Farris said the CNAs especially appreciate Evie’s willingness to help with whatever needs done and feels “she deserves some recognition” for her efforts.
“I like it here,” Evie smiled.
