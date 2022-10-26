It’s hunting season, with the unintended consequence of getting lost. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has recently handled two incidents — without injury — where hunters have become lost or gone astray.
“This fall has been a very busy time for search and rescue,” according to Idaho County Sheriff Ulmer, who noted his thanks for those involved in search efforts. “Volunteers are the backbone to search and rescue. They volunteer their time and personal resources, and we cannot thank them enough for their continued dedication to serving our community.”
Last Saturday, Oct. 22, Idaho County Dispatch received a 7 p.m. call regarding three missing hunters. Two of them were in the 40s and one was an 11-year-old. They were last known to be in the Jackson Creek area off of French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road. The group left their camp that Friday, Oct. 21, and had been without food and water since then and were not prepared to stay the night in the weather.
Idaho County deputies responded that night and met with others at the hunting camp. Members from Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit (GMRU) and Idaho County Search and Rescue responded early Sunday morning.
Cody Carlson of Salmon River Helicopters flew into the area and located the missing hunters. He dropped a bag of supplies and was able to communicate with them. They were able to start a fire and were in good health. According to ICSO, Carlson returned and was able to take a search and rescue member closer and drop them off, where they were able to lead them back to their cabin.
ICSO thanked Carlson and Salmon River Helicopters, Grangeville Mountain Rescue, and the Riggins Ambulance for their assistance on this incident.
Though thirsty and tired, two New York men stranded in the back country were rescued last week.
Last Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 5:15 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call from International Emergency Response Communications Center regarding an SOS activation that was coming from the West Lake Creek drainage.
According to ICSO, it was determined two hunters, Steven Orts and Griffin Gallagher, both age 26, had parked their vehicle at the end of Lake Creek Road off of the Big Salmon Road. The signal from the SOS was coming from West Lake Creek, approximately 1 mile from where they had parked their vehicle. They had been hiking for more than two days. They sent a message to Idaho County Dispatch that said they were extremely dehydrated and exhausted and were stuck on the face of a mountain with no way off.
GMRU members responded early in the morning of Oct. 20, and at approximately 10:09 a.m., Dylon Jameson with GMRU had located them, provided them with water and nutrition needed, and was taking them back down to their vehicles.
ICSO stated its thanks to GMRU for its assistance in a statement: “Their continual willingness to help in any emergency rescue situation, along with their experience and talent in backcountry rescue makes them an invaluable asset to our community.”
