New York residents Steven Orts and Griffin Gallagher were found safe last Thursday, Oct. 20, after being stranded in the back country.

It’s hunting season, with the unintended consequence of getting lost. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has recently handled two incidents — without injury — where hunters have become lost or gone astray.

“This fall has been a very busy time for search and rescue,” according to Idaho County Sheriff Ulmer, who noted his thanks for those involved in search efforts. “Volunteers are the backbone to search and rescue. They volunteer their time and personal resources, and we cannot thank them enough for their continued dedication to serving our community.”

