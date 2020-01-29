Caught in a rockslide, a Caldwell couple escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle accident last week that crushed the front end of their brand-new pickup.
Brian, 53, and Connie, 65, Demond were transported by Riggins Ambulance to McCall Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The pair was wearing seat belts, and vehicle air bags deployed.
U.S. Highway 95 was partially blocked for two hours, following last Friday’s Jan. 24 report at 2:05 p.m. of a vehicle crash at milepost 175, approximately 13 miles south of Pollock, resulting from a rockslide. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) estimated several boulders larger than two feet, with the largest approximately 12 feet high.
According to an investigation by Deputy Scott Paulsen, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Brian was driving a 2020 GMC 3500 northbound, hauling a utility trailer, when the couple saw a large rock roll from the right shoulder onto the northbound lane. Brian applied his brakes and went into the southbound lane to avoid the rolling rock. As he was passing this, two other large rocks bounced off the highway into the air and hit the front of the pickup, stopping it instantly. Impact from the rocks flattened the pickup up to the windshield.
ITD responded with a loader to open one lane, and ICSO was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to help resume northbound and southbound traffic. The highway was later closed to remove the remaining rocks, and both lanes reopened at 4:18 p.m.
ABT Towing provided wrecker services.
