LEWISTON — Richard Ross, 56, of California, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 31, on two counts of homicide involving victims Edwina “Eddy” Devin and Michael Devin.

In a Lewiston Police Department (LPD) press release, LPD, the Clarkston Police Department, the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office partnered together to arrest Ross, who was taken into custody without incident at around 6:30 p.m. at the Motel 6, located on Bridge Street in Clarkston, Wash.

Ross was transported to the Asotin County Jail and held on $1 million bond.

The arrest is related to the homicides being investigated jointly at a Cove Road residence at Grangeville on Sept. 30, and in Lewiston on Oct. 1.

