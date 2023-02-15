KOOSKIA — Two California men face felony drug charges resulting from a traffic stop in Kooskia earlier this month.
On Feb. 3, Idaho County deputies took a walk-up report of a traffic offense that occurred on Main Street in Kooskia. The reporting party told the deputy he had been passed by a black car in a no passing zone in excess of the speed limit.
An Idaho County deputy and K9 Millie made contact with the occupants of the vehicle at the Kooskia Mart. K9 Millie was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.
Artiom Latish, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and cited for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. He is sent for a preliminary hearing in magistrate court this Friday, Feb. 17.
A preliminary hearing will determine whether evidence in the case is sufficient to advance the matter to district court.
Aaron Galitskii, 19, also of Sacramento, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and cited for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. A court hearing in his case is pending.
