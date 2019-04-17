GRANGEVILLE – Four city lots will be further utilized as Camas Prairie Food Bank readies for groundbreaking at its new facility.
CPFB is located at 411 E. North Street (behind Les Schwab on Grangeville’s Main Street). The current house where the food bank is located is about 70 years old, estimated CPFB director, Ken Lefsaker.
“A new building is something that’s been discussed for the past year-plus,” he said. “This house has a lot of electrical problems and leaks – it’s just old and needs replaced.”
The house and land were deeded to the organization seven or eight years back, he said, and they have paid the mortgage throughout the years. Groundbreaking on the new building – to go right in the front yard of the current house site – is set to begin anyway. Jerry Schwartz will serve as the general contractor.
“We’re able to pay off the mortgage and have some money to start the new building,” he said. Fund-raising will continue as the new food bank is built.
Lefsaker said they plan to include a warehouse where other local food pantries can come to get their supplies, rather than have to drive to Lewiston.
“The building will also be ADA-accessible, which is really important, so we can best serve all our clients,” Lefsaker added.
CPFB is run by volunteers from the community and overseen by a volunteer board of directors. Darlane Lovell is the president.
The food bank phone number (with message machine) is 208-507-2365. Additional phone numbers are also posted on the back door in case of emergency or a donation that needs immediate assistance.
Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 686, Grangeville, ID 83530.
