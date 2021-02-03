GRANGEVILLE — Not all municipal business is fixing sewer pipes, chip sealing streets and approving expenditures. Sometimes it deals with the simplest things.
Such as whether to allow a camel in the city park.
At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Grangeville City Council voted 5 to 1 (Councilor Beryl Grant in opposition) to allow a camel in Pioneer Park during the July Border Days celebration. As part of the motion, the organizers — as represented that evening by resident Bob Beckman — should have proper liability insurance, and clean up after the camel.
“I’m glad we’re dealing with this ahead of time,” said city attorney Adam Green, during discussion. “This came up the day before Border Days last year, and my big concern at the time was whether a camel is regulated as an exotic animal by the state; it is not. It’s just our city code, which doesn’t allow for animals in the park.”
Last year, Beckman had brought the camel, named Clyde, to a residence near the park as another activity during the July 4th celebration.
“We just want to get him in so kids have something to do,” Beckman said, who is arranging again this year for the camel to be brought up from southern Idaho for Border Days. He explained the camel has been in many southern Idaho celebrations, a grand marshal of three parades, and part of holiday nativity presentations. “He weighs 2,000 pounds and he’s the most gentle thing in the world. My grandson led him down the street, and he’s 6 years old.”
Beckman plans to have the camel at the park following the parade and through the day. The owner carries a million-dollar liability policy, he said, and will be with it at all times. No park damage is expected — the primary concern being underground sprinklers — due to the camel’s toes in comparison with a horse hoof.
“He’s very well-trained and he loves little kids,” Beckman said. On the city’s animal prohibition at the park, Beckman commented last July 4 he counted around 25 dogs there during the day, “and, in fact, one of the vendors had a dog, and he was not that friendly.”
Council concerns for controlling the camel, liability and potential damage to the park were addressed by Beckman, and on that last, public works director Bob Mager noted, “Whitetail [deer] will do more damage with their hooves than the camel will.”
However, councilor Grant questioned the park location.
“Is there no place else we can find to stretch out Border Days, instead of having everything at the park?” she asked. “There are so many people at the park, it is so congested, and we don’t allow animals at the park, and you can see how we’re trying to keep dogs out.”
Beckman reiterated bringing in the camel was to give kids something to do, and having it at the park was safer than last year at the nearby residence where kids were crossing the street to see it.
“I don’t understand on putting it somewhere else,” he said, “because that is where the main events are.”
