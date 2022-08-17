KAMIAH — Randy Jackson, 71, of Kamiah has been missing since July 30, and law enforcement are continuing search efforts. The public’s help is sought in providing video footage to help searchers in where Jackson’s green 1995 GMC Suburban may have last been seen headed.
Jackson was last seen at the Pit Stop in Kamiah that day at 3:30 p.m. Anyone with video surveillance on Woodland Road and offshoot roads from here, between 3 to 8 p.m. that Saturday, is asked to report this to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 208-983-1100.
