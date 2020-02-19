Camper trailer fire

David Rauzi / Free Press

The Grangeville Rural Fire Department responded to the camper trailer fire, stopping the fire from spreading.

Personnel with the Grangeville Rural Fire Department responded last Thursday, Feb. 13, just after noon, to a camper trailer fire on Tort Court off Mt. Idaho Grade. The trailer was destroyed; however, firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to an adjacent building, and stopped a related field fire.

