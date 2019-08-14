Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into an injury motorcycle crash last week that blocked traffic on State Highway 13 for three hours.
Kimberly A. Byrnes, 58, of Calgary, Alberta, was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville where she was treated and admitted. According to a hospital spokesperson, Byrnes was listed in stable condition.
The crash was reported last Friday, Aug. 9, 10:35 a.m., six miles north of Grangeville, according to ISP. Byrnes was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson with a group of other motorcyclists, northbound, when a line of cars stopped in the northbound lane to wait for a vehicle turning left across traffic.
Byrnes failed to stop and swerved to avoid the stopped traffic. However, she sideswiped a 2010 GMC Yukon, driven by Melanie C. Maltese, 37, of Eagle. Byrnes’ motorcycle bounced off the Yukon and struck the driver’s side of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, pulling a camper trailer, driven by William N. Pierce, 56, of Kooskia, which was traveling southbound.
ICSO assisted on the incident.
