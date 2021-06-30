Music filled the air at Riggins City Park all Saturday afternoon and evening, June 26, as part of the Rattle the Canyon music festival. Attendees listened to Joaquin, Verna and Dave playing the first set, followed by The Stingrays into the evening. During the event, recognition was given to Russ Mutchler, who had the idea of building the new performance stage for the park and who donated time and materials for the work.

