Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Two current city prohibitions — open alcohol containers, and constructing residential units in the business district — may be getting the boot.

At the Oct. 17 Grangeville City Council meeting, direction was given to draft an ordinance for upcoming review to repeal the open container law. Council will be further discussing the business district issue at its Nov. 7 meeting.

