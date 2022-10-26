GRANGEVILLE — Two current city prohibitions — open alcohol containers, and constructing residential units in the business district — may be getting the boot.
At the Oct. 17 Grangeville City Council meeting, direction was given to draft an ordinance for upcoming review to repeal the open container law. Council will be further discussing the business district issue at its Nov. 7 meeting.
“Get rid of it,” said Mayor Wes Lester when questioned on what to do with ordinance 6-1-16 (Uncapped, Opened or Unsealed alcoholic Beverages).
Right now, the code prohibits this activity on public property, such as city streets and parks, explained city administrator Tonya Kennedy. However, “We know it occurs,” she continued. Both she and Lester outlined multiple activities where open containers of alcohol are being consumed in public spaces, whether at park during Border Days or the Summer Concert Series, softball games and class reunions.
“It happens all the time,” Lester said, which subsequent councilors confirmed personally seeing at different events and places in town.
Kennedy said she met with police chief Joe Newman, public works director Bob Mager and city attorney Adam Green, all of whom don’t see any issues with a repeal.
“Police don’t very often use city code to write an open container violation,” Green said. “I can’t think of any time in the last 10 years when police have written a ticket for it.” Typically, police will ticket for behaviors such as public intoxication, fighting or causing a disturbance, he said, with the view that there are other city codes to use for enforcement — rather than the open container rule — if there is an issue.
“Really, you’re punishing the problematic behavior, rather than the act of having an open container,” he said.
Moving from alcohol to housing, council will further discuss whether and how to change city ordinance 10-5-2 that does not allow for new residential residence construction within the commercial zone. This area is generally the half-block Main Street corridor from U.S. Highway 95 east to city limits, and portions of areas along US95 in the areas from the Dollar Tree, Idaho County Free Press, and the two trailer parks.
Residential housing does currently exist in these locations; On Main Street alone, Lester estimated there are currently 10 single-family homes in the commercial district. However, the ordinance as stated does not allow for any new construction, whether frame-built or manufactured.
“So, if the Evergreen Apartments across from the park were to burn down,” Lester said, as an example, “they would be illegal to rebuild now.”
“We need housing so desperately, why would we restrict it? questioned councilor Beryl Grant, with councilor Amy Farris later supporting an ordinance revision: “This would be an opportunity to put some in.... It would be beneficial to the community. We should do it.”
Lester recommended the council tour the commercial zone, noting to keep in mind whether they would want to allow all private residences, which would include single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes and apartments.
