GRANGEVILLE — Odd car thefts: Stolen, driven not far from where the cars were taken, and then abandoned.
The Grangeville Police Department (GPD) is currently investigating four car thefts that occurred last week, of which the only commonality is why they were so easily stolen.
“All four vehicles were unlocked, and they all had the keys in them,” said police chief Joe Newman.
Information is limited due to the active investigation. However, information is the four vehicles were stolen from mostly north side residences; one last Monday, Feb. 1, and three that Wednesday, Feb. 3; and they varied in type: cars, trucks and vans.
Four vehicles stolen in a week, “is very unusual for us,” Newman said, as is the distance they were driven before left parked. “Literally, a few blocks.”
No damage was reported to the vehicles; however, some had items taken. None was left with the keys in the vehicle.
“It’s kind of unusual they weren’t driven farther,” he said. “At this point, we don’t know the motivation of the person stealing them, whether doing it for transportation, if they were just joyriding.”
“A couple of our guys are working hard on this,” he continued. “We’ve recovered every one of them, and some we recovered before the owners knew they were stolen.”
Also, since last week, two car burglaries have been reported, with items stolen, but the vehicles were not taken.
GPD advises residents to take their keys from their cars, and lock them after being parked. Newman said modern cars are very difficult to steal, as they need keys that have the security chip in order to start them. These precautions, “can save folks a lot of heartache with their cars being stolen.”
Also, “If people see something, or if they saw something, report it,” Newman said.
Information on the thefts can be provided to GPD at 208-983-1351.
