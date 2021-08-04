GRANGEVILLE — It was the search for camaraderie and shared experiences that led Jinny Cash to the local American Legion and VFW groups, but it was the desire to make a difference that has kept her there.
Cash was recently elected to the one-year position of Commander, Dept. of Idaho, The American Legion.
“It’s an honor, and I definitely look forward to serving,” she said.
Cash was born and raised in Grangeville, and following graduation from Grangeville High School, joined the Army.
“I just knew, even as a kid, that I wanted to be in the Army,” she recalled.
Cash specialized in logistics and, in all, spent 30 years in her military career in the Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.
“I kind of aged out,” she smiled. “I really loved it and it always felt like I was right where I was supposed to be.”
She joined The American Legion Grangeville Post No. 37, where she is still active as post adjutant, and followed the ranks locally, districtwide, regionally and at the state level.
She spent a week at National American Legion College in Indianapolis back in 2015.
“It was an honor to be chosen to go as only two candidates from each state attend each year. This is a prerequisite to running for commander.” Cash mentioned that she is only the second woman to hold the position. The first woman commander is also from Grangeville: Katrina Bentley who was Dept. Commander from 2009-2010.
Military service in Cash’s blood, as her father and five uncles have served. She is also a part of the local VFW post and was instrumental in founding and managing the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center a five years ago.
She now continues to volunteer there a couple times a week.
The new commander position will allow Cash the opportunity to travel to all nine of Idaho’s districts and promote The American Legion’s mission and programs, which includes representing veterans, promoting patriotism and Americanism, youth programs (including AL baseball and scholarships), and national security.
“I especially want all veterans to know they are welcome in the American Legion,” she said.
Post 37 meets at the veterans center the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. Local commander is Shailynn Cornett.
Chad Miller heads the local VFW.
“I love serving, and Grangeville is the best place to be,” Cash smiled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.