After searching for 11 days, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has suspended the search for Gordon White.
The search involved not only Clearwater County Search and Rescue members but also many community members and other Search and Rescue Units from all over Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon. This case will remain open until Gordon is found.
CCSO stated its thanks to everyone who volunteered to help with the search and those who provided food and supplies for the searchers.
White, 78, of Orofino, was reported missing June 10 when after a four-wheeler ride on his property he hadn't returned home. Search and Rescue members located the four-wheeler on Gordon's property. It was not crashed or out of gas but Gordon was still not located. Dog teams arrived and began searching but were also not able to locate Gordon. Two Bear Air arrived with their helicopter and searched for several hours without any success. Additional resources arrived including several members of local fire districts and staff from the US Forest Service.
Gordon is 6 ft. 170 with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray stripped t-shirt and blue jeans. He has dementia, which had recently gotten worse.
