GRANGEVILLE – Set aside this Thursday, Dec. 12, for the Grangeville Merchants Christmas Business Progressive After Hours Party.
Celebrate 12 Days of Christmas on the 12th, visiting 12 different shops located in downtown Grangeville. Begin at Irwin Drug at 5:30 p.m., see what's new, enjoy refreshments, mingle and visit, then move on to shop No. 2 and so on. Spend 15 minutes at each location. This is a family-friendly event.
The schedule is as follows:
5:30 to 5:45 p.m. - Irwin Drug
5:45 to 6 p.m. - Walker’s Jewelry
6 to 6:15 p.m. - Inland Cellular
6:15 to 6:30 p.m. - Cash & Carry
6:30 to 6:45 p.m. - Rae Bros
6:45 to 7 p.m. - LCSC Outreach
7 to 7:15 p.m. - Lindsley's Home Furnishings
7:15 to 7:30 p.m. - Crema Café
7:30 to 7:45 p.m. - Larson's
7:45 to 8 p.m. - Home Grown Quilts
8 to 8:15 p.m. - Airbridge
8:15 to 8:30 p.m. - Cloninger’s Marketplace
