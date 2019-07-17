A Celebration of Life for Connie Saylor Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Wilderness Gateway. All are welcome to come share stories and enjoy a picnic meal, which will be provided. If you plan to attend, please contact the Nezperce Community Library (208-937-2458) by Wednesday, July 17.
Johnson, an experienced outdoorsperson, was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2018 and has not been found. At the time of her disappearance, Johnson, 76, of Nezperce, was cooking for a hunting camp up the Selway River in the Fog Mountain area near Big Rock.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office implemented a ground search on foot and horseback, utilized dog search teams, and air reconnaissance utilizing Back Country Rescue, the Air Force and Idaho National Guard. However, with no trace of Johnson found, the active search was suspended on Oct. 14.
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation and Connie’s family have established the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund to honor her commitment to wilderness education. The fund will provide teachers and educational organizations with incentive grants to add stewardship of wilderness and natural ecosystems into curriculum.
To contribute to the fund:
Call or email Sally Ferguson: 208-871-1906 or sferguson@selwaybitterroot.org
The Friends of the Nezperce Library plan to honor Johnson through the creation of a Little Free Library. Donations can be dropped off at the library, 602 4th Ave., Nezperce, or mailed to P.O. Box 124, Nezperce, ID 83543.
The Friends also will accept help with the design and construction of the little library, which they hope will be built in the park across Oak St. from the library.
