COTTONWOOD – Area residents are in for a treat July 26-28: Cottonwood will hold its first Summer Fest event.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further. Cottonwood, Riggins and Kooskia all will be packed with events and activities.
Serena Lockett and Tabitha Key are reviving Cottonwood's Buggy Whip festival with Summer Fest, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Dance before the music is over. Live before your life is over.”
Riggins is celebrating Hot Summer Nights with the theme “Blame it all on your Roots".
KOOSKIA – Join in for the 66th annual Kooskia Days Celebration July 25-27 as participants “Celebrate the Past, Embrace the Future.”
Kooskia Days kicks off with the Thursday and runs through Saturday.
