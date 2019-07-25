‘It’s a great town to live in’ - Visitors, locals turn out for Kooskia Days
Kids scramble for candy thrown during the Kooskia Days parade last year.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further. Cottonwood, Riggins and Kooskia all will be packed with events and activities.

Serena Lockett and Tabitha Key are reviving Cottonwood's Buggy Whip festival with Summer Fest, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Riggins is celebrating Hot Summer Nights with the theme “Blame it all on your Roots".

Kooskia Days kicks off with the Thursday and runs through Saturday.

