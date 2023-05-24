LEWISTON — Second District Judge Mark Monson granted a motion this month to challenge the death penalty for Richard Ross, citing Idaho’s new law on firing squads as a method of execution as the reason for objection.

Monson made the decision at a motion hearing May 2 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, where attorneys appeared by Zoom, and also granted the release of property to Ross.

