A suspended prison sentence was ordered for a Challis man for starting a campfire that resulted in a wildfire on Joseph Plains last month.

At his Sept. 15 hearing in District Court, Anthony L. Morreale, 41, was sentenced on a third-degree arson charge, a felony, to serve three years in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction; two years fixed and one year indeterminate, with credit for 31 days already served. However, District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice suspended the prison sentence and placed Morreale on unsupervised probation for two years. Court fees of $245.50 were imposed, and restitution — when determined — will be paid by Morreale within five years of being ordered.

