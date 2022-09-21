A suspended prison sentence was ordered for a Challis man for starting a campfire that resulted in a wildfire on Joseph Plains last month.
At his Sept. 15 hearing in District Court, Anthony L. Morreale, 41, was sentenced on a third-degree arson charge, a felony, to serve three years in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction; two years fixed and one year indeterminate, with credit for 31 days already served. However, District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice suspended the prison sentence and placed Morreale on unsupervised probation for two years. Court fees of $245.50 were imposed, and restitution — when determined — will be paid by Morreale within five years of being ordered.
Morreale was charged with arson along with four misdemeanors — violation of forestry closed season requirement, trespass with property damage in excess of $1,000, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — following an Aug. 16 investigation by Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) of a wildfire in the Wolf Creek area of Joseph Plains. According to court records, Morreale reported being stranded in the area, and had started a campfire as a signal to get someone’s attention. According to IDL, the Quinn Fire burned 450 acres, and involved efforts of 150 personnel, one dozer, four engines, and aircraft.
Pretrial hearings are pending for Morreale on the subsequent misdemeanor charges.
