GRANGEVILLE – Backflow was the topic of the Feb. 13 Grangeville Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Approximately 40 people attended the meeting where guest speakers were city workers Bob Mager and Eric Jones, who discussed the backflow prevention ordinance. Compliance on this is required by May.
“This is meant to protect water systems from anything syphoning back into the water supply and contaminating it,” Mager explained.
Most attendees were Grangeville business owners.
“Every well in Grangeville [city] pumps into the system,” Mager said. He said if businesses (or residences) have any type of hose or something such as a soda or coffee machine or swimming pool that is hooked to the system, it needs to be checked and possibly fitted for a device to stop any backflow.
“The simple fix on something such a hose may cost a few bucks, while other items can go up in price from there, just depending on what it is and how it’s hooked up,” Jones added.
Jones said letters were previously sent to every resident and business in city limits. The city is still waiting on about 900 responses.
“Every home and business needs to be evaluated,” he said.
Mager drew a rough map of Grangeville on the Soltman Center white board and explained where the water tower and each well is located, as well as how the flow of water works and how many gallons per minute each well pumps.
He also spoke some on the potential Kaschmitter development and how the current system would handle the additional 20 proposed homes on the Mt. Idaho Grade Road, across from the Blewett subdivision.
He explained a second tank will already need to be built adjacent to the current tank above Grangeville High School, and at least another well is needed, per DEQ requirements.
“Grangeville is not built to grow to the east,” he said.
“The first phase will be workable, but after that …,” he shook his head, shrugging.
“What’s an ideal fix so Grangeville can expand?” asked Jessaca Willis, State Farm Insurance.
“East is just complicated – other directions are OK,” Mager answered.
Former business owner and resident Kevin Asker said he is a Grangeville proponent, and appreciates the city’s efforts.
“The quality of water we have is wonderful,” he said. “Let’s all do what we can to keep up with this phenomenal resource.”
For questions, call Grangeville City Hall at 208-983-2851.
