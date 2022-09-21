GRANGEVILLE — A Peck man will serve a minimum of five years on an ordered 15-year prison sentence for the beating death of an Orofino man in 2021.

At a Sept. 6 hearing in District Court, Chase William Chandler, 24, was sentenced on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a felony, and serve a minimum of five years with an additional 10 years indeterminate. As part of a Rule 11 plea agreement, this was amended from the original charge, murder in the second degree.

