GRANGEVILLE — A Peck man will serve a minimum of five years on an ordered 15-year prison sentence for the beating death of an Orofino man in 2021.
At a Sept. 6 hearing in District Court, Chase William Chandler, 24, was sentenced on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a felony, and serve a minimum of five years with an additional 10 years indeterminate. As part of a Rule 11 plea agreement, this was amended from the original charge, murder in the second degree.
As part of the agreement, unrelated additional charges of riot, a felony, and battery, a misdemeanor — from an April 27 incident this year in the Idaho County Jail — were dismissed. Also noted in the Rule 11 agreement was Chandler’s intent to enter an Alford Plea, a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains his or her innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Chandler was charged with the Sept. 26, 2021, murder of Wayne Michael Hodges, 24, of Orofino. According to court records, he beat Hodges to death on Sept. 26 at an undeveloped campground between Forest Service Road 103 and Lolo Creek, located in a remote area in Idaho County more than 35 miles outside of Weippe. Fellow campers returning to the site, found Hodges’ camper on fire, and his partially burned body was subsequently discovered by a responding firefighter.
In testimony at his preliminary hearing last year, Chandler and Hodges had gone to the location to camp and cut wood that Friday night, Sept. 24,, and met up with additional acquaintances at the site. Witnesses reported Chandler “acting odd and unusual,” with aggressive behavior and running off into the woods. In Chandler’s testimony, he reported that while cutting wood, Hodges “started shooting at him and he ran off into the woods,” which he said was due to his being involved with Hodges’ wife. Chandler was reported returning to the wood site around daybreak, disappearing again until he encountered a group on three ATVs that Saturday evening, approximately four miles from Hodges’ camp. The group describe Chandler as “aggressive” and holding some type of club, which Chandler said was a stick he had found in the area and subsequently discarded.
Four individuals went to look for Chandler that Saturday night, leaving Hodges at the camp — reporting at that time Chandler’s vehicle, a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was still present. The four returned an hour or more later, finding the camper mostly consumed by fire and Chandler’s vehicle was gone.
In hearing testimony related by Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Detective Keith Olsen, Chandler stated he had nothing to do with the fire at Hodges’ campsite. Olsen said Chandler initially told him he found his car parked alongside the road away from camp, later admitting he lied and that he did get his car from the camp and that he “lied because he didn’t want to get blamed for something he didn’t do.”
Presiding on sentencing was District Judge John Judge. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor handled the case. Chandler was represented by public defender John A. Wiltse.
