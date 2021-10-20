As inevitable as the passing of seasons, so is the end of life. However, the end of one journey can simply be the beginning of a long-lasting legacy, according to Innovia.
“Transfer of wealth is a way of building a community endowment for Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties,” explained Amy Voeller, Innovia’s North Idaho Regional Manager, Spokane.
Voeller and Chris Stiles, director of gift giving and development for Innovia, explained the hope is to, during the next decade, transfer 5 percent of the three-county wealth to future generations within the community via directed area giving. The coworkers recently stopped by the Free Press to visit. The nonprofit Innovia worked with Idaho County communities a couple years ago and have since awarded a variety of grants in the county and region.
“Today, the combined net worth of the three counties is about $7 billion,” they said.
Much of that wealth is held in appreciated, noncash assets, such as real estate, farms, life insurance policies or retirement accounts. In many cases, those assets left to heirs will go to pay taxes that might have been avoided through direct giving.
“Idaho County has many multi-generation farmers and ranchers who may want some of the proceeds of their assets to go toward the long-lasting benefits of their communities,” Voeller said.
Innovia’s chief strategy officer, Aaron McMurray, relayed that the late Willard Hennings and his wife, Patricia, longtime Ritzville, Wash., farmers, were inspired to give back to the community they loved and lived in for decades.
The Hennings established a beautification fund, cancer endowment research fund and scholarships for local students.
“Imagine the impact if all of us followed the Hennings’ example,” McMurray said.
“This type of generosity transforms lives and communities,” Stiles emphasized.
The Grangeville community understands this type of generosity, as former residents, Orrin and Eleanora Webb left $6.1 million of their estate to the community in 2012. This has benefited the “neighborhood” in a variety of ways, including the city of Grangeville, Syringa Hospital, Grangeville Christian, Holy Trinity Episcopal and Grangeville United Methodist churches, Mountain View School District 244 scholarships, Kids Klub, Inc., Grangeville Elks and Mt. Idaho Masonic Lodge No. 9. The gift also allowed for funds to go to Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, the city pool, Pioneer Park, and more.
For details on charitable giving locally and the 5 Percent Transfer of Wealth program, call Stiles at 509-624-2606; 509-879-8401; e-mail cstiles@innovia.org; or log onto www.innovia.org.
