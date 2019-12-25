Need an inexpensive place to live? Head to Kooskia, ranked seventh in the state in 2019 for the lowest median monthly housing costs.
According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, as compiled by UnitedStatesZipCodes.org, the Kooskia Zip Code area’s median monthly housing cost is $439. Kooskia previously ranked first in the state with an earlier median rate of $430.
For comparison, the top five inexpensive places to live in Idaho are the Wayan ($269), May ($294), North Fork ($313), Desmet ($334) and Elk River ($363) Zip Code areas.
Ranked within the top 50 include Kamiah at 15th at $532 and Cottonwood at 38th at $675.
Neighboring Lewis County included two communities within the top 50: Craigmont at 18th ($595) and Nezperce at 41st ($685). Orofino in Clearwater County was ranked 31st at $650.
The Idaho median monthly housing cost from the latest estimates is $880 and has risen 4.9 percent from $839.
Rankings for the list were calculated using the monthly housing costs that include the major costs paid by owners (mortgage payments, real estate taxes, insurance, utilities, and condo fees) as well as the major costs for renters (contract rent and utilities). According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, housing is often the largest expense for households at around 33 percent - well above transportation (16 percent), food (13 percent) and healthcare (8 percent).
