Need a cheap place to stay? According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Kooskia is ranked seventh in the state for having the cheapest rent.
Census statistics were recently compiled by UnitedStatesZipCodes.org from the American Community Survey data to estimate the median monthly rent for ZIP codes throughout Idaho.
According to estimates, median monthly rent within the Kooskia ZIP code (83539) is $439. Within the region are two other ZIP codes included in the top 10 of cheapest monthly rent: 6th, Peck (83545), $398; and 5th, Elk River (83827), $363.
For comparison, the Idaho median monthly rent from the latest estimates is $822 and has risen 4.1 percent from $790.
Within the top 50 cheapest median monthly rent rankings, the Kamiah ZIP code area (83536) ranks 16th at $600 (last year at $633); Grangeville (83530) at 47th at $681 (last year at $663); and Cottonwood (83522) at 49th at $693 (last year at $688). Within the region, Winchester (83555), 10th at $563; Craigmont (83523), 15th at $583; and Nezperce (83543) at 46th at $681.
Not surprisingly, the top 50 ZIPs for highest monthly median rent fall largely within the Treasure Valley; topping the list is Boise ZIP 83716 at $1,166.
Within North Central Idaho, the only community listed is Ferdinand (83526), ranking 40th at $825 (last year at $775). The next closest community, which falls within the top 50, is McCall (83638), ranking 47th at $817.
