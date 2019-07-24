GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Free 2019 Summer Concert Series continues this week, July 25, with Cherry Sisters Revival.
The series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, and is held each Thursday night through Aug. 1, at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.
Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners.
Cherry Sisters Revival is from the Moscow/Pullman area will offer a string band of ukuleles, a banjo, percussion, and vocals.
Tracie Brelsford is on lead vocals, banjo, percussion; Connie Steiger is on ukulele, banjolele and dobro; and Shelly Gilmore is on ukulele, bass ukulele, harmonica, concertina and washboard.
“They give a high energy performance full of fun, laughs, some bad jokes, and all-around good music,” their website states. “Their style may be described as traditional-folksy. It's a blend of old time traditional folk music, country, a little bluegrass, and some other treats thrown in for pure fun.”
The final concert is set for Aug. 1 and will feature Big Newtons out of Lewiston.
