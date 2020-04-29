GRANGEVILLE – Allowing chickens to be raised within city limits seems a good idea by a Grangeville woman. Not so by the Grangeville City Council.
“Because chickens belong on a farm or ranch. They don’t belong in town,” said councilor Beryl Grant.
Councilors discussed the issue at their April 20 meeting, with no action being taken, and the matter pending on a future agenda.
Jerrilyn Elliott brought her request before the council during a Monday teleconference meeting.
“Chickens are really a good thing,” said Elliott, who lives on nearly an acre of property on South Hall Street. “It teaches kids responsibility. And, obviously, you can get eggs from them, but they also eat the bugs around your yard, and your kitchen waste can be given to chickens, and their waste makes good fertilizer.”
Elliott presented options allowed by other cities, such as Boise and Lewiston, where chickens are allowed, and towns where they require chickens be housed in coops that are located specific distances from adjacent properties, and no roosters may be present. Noise, smell and privacy issues are less than with dogs and cats, which are allowed within the city. Contacting her neighbors, she said they were in favor were she to have chickens on her property, and she added that some were not aware they were not allowed in their residential zone.
“It’s hard, when I have the property that can accommodate those things,” she said, “and other people are doing whatever they want, to have that rule where I can’t have chickens.”
City administrator Tonya Kennedy summarized city rules that allow chickens within residential zone B and industrial, and are prohibited in residential zone A and commercial. To change this, she said, would require first going through the city planning and zoning commission, as it is a land-use matter.
“I live in town for a reason,” Grant said. “It’s bad enough neighbors don’t take care of their dogs and cats. I don’t want to put up with chickens.”
“If we start with chickens, how far do we let this go?” questioned councilor Amy Farris. “There are zones for a reason, and if we allow everyone to have chickens, who is to say the next person will say their property is big enough for my horse, my goat. Where do we draw the line?”
“For me, that’s someone else’s fight, if someone wants to take that on,” Elliott said. “But for me, it’s just about chickens.”
Addressing the matter from an enforcement perspective, Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew said, “The problem we run into with chickens in town is not folks like yourself who are good and responsible,” referring to Elliott. “The problem we’ve had in the past, the same as with dogs and cats, is people are not willing to take care of them, and we get complaints about the noise and smell, and unkempt birds in bad shape, that are diseased. It’s not responsible owners who cause problems. It’s those who are not responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.