Native American child in traditional clothing photo

Many American Indians participate in the annual pow-wow in Kamiah, in full regalia in a variety of dance and drumming contest.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

KAMIAH — The 46th Annual Chief Lookingglass Pow-wow will take place Aug. 19-21.

The gathering is set for the Wa-A’Yas grounds at 401 Idaho Street, Kamiah. The public is invited to attend events and view grand entry, dancing and drumming sessions. Bring chairs for outdoor seating.

