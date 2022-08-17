KAMIAH — The 46th Annual Chief Lookingglass Pow-wow will take place Aug. 19-21.
The gathering is set for the Wa-A’Yas grounds at 401 Idaho Street, Kamiah. The public is invited to attend events and view grand entry, dancing and drumming sessions. Bring chairs for outdoor seating.
Friday, Aug. 19, will begin at noon and run through 6 p.m. with giveaways and memorials. Grand entry will take place at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20, starts with the huckleberry pancake feed at the community center on the grounds at 7 a.m. This is followed by a fun run at 8 a.m. The Friendship Dinner is set for noon at the center, and this is followed by grand entry at 1 p.m. Dinner break is at 5 p.m. and the Main Street parade is set for 6 p.m., followed by grand entry and contests on the grounds beginning at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21, includes grand entry at 1 p.m., followed by dance contest finals, the crowning of new royalty, the announcement of raffle winners and dance contest winners, and the retirement of the colors.
Miss Lookingglass 2021-22 is Jaxcee Henry. Note that drummers attending need to bring their own chairs.
Contacts include: Memorials-Angela Broncheau at 208-935-5349; Royalty-Tana Wheeler-Nunez at 208-790-8351; Concessions-Stephanie Oatman at 208-935-5097; and Raffle-Feather Holt at 209-790-5537.
